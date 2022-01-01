Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tandoori roti in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Tandoori Roti
Jersey City restaurants that serve tandoori roti
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Tandoori Roti
$5.00
Whole-wheat flour bread.
More about Raaz
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4
(1142 reviews)
Tandoori Roti
$3.99
Butter Tandoori Roti
$4.99
More about Deccan Spice
