Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Tarts
Jersey City restaurants that serve tarts
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Latin: Fried Tequeño with tart sauce
$16.50
More about CAVANY FOODS
Gussy's Cafe -
292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Lemon Tart
$5.25
More about Gussy's Cafe -
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Chopped Salad
Fish Tacos
Quesadillas
Pappardelle
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Waffles
Garlic Knots
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(19 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1363 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(916 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston