Tofu soup in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Tofu Soup
Jersey City restaurants that serve tofu soup
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Ginger Tofu Miso Soup
$13.00
More about CAVANY FOODS
ONDO Jersey City
3 Second St suite #101, Jersey City
No reviews yet
ONDO Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup
$18.00
Soft tofu, scallop, shrimp, baby octopus, fried tofu, shimeji mushroom, chilli oil
(Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup does not come with a side of rice.)
More about ONDO Jersey City
