Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve tofu soup

Consumer pic

 

CAVANY FOODS

235 Grand Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ginger Tofu Miso Soup$13.00
More about CAVANY FOODS
Consumer pic

 

ONDO Jersey City

3 Second St suite #101, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ONDO Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup$18.00
Soft tofu, scallop, shrimp, baby octopus, fried tofu, shimeji mushroom, chilli oil
(Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup does not come with a side of rice.)
More about ONDO Jersey City

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Kale Salad

Rice Pudding

Stew

Rigatoni

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Quiche

Reuben

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (22 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston