Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$17.00
More about Chickie's
Item pic

 

Gussy's Cafe

292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus, Olive and Veggie Sandwich$9.45
Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato
More about Gussy's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Pancakes

Gyoza

Quinoa Salad

Falooda

Pies

Lox

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston