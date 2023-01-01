Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zeppole in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve zeppole

Consumer pic

 

Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave

584 Summit Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zeppole$5.24
More about Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
ricotta zeppole$10.00
nutella dipping sauce, strawberry marmalade
More about The Kitchen Step

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Kulcha

Egg Sandwiches

White Pizza

Cucumber Salad

Vegetable Biryani

Bisque

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston