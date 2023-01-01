Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Zeppole in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Zeppole
Jersey City restaurants that serve zeppole
Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
584 Summit Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Zeppole
$5.24
More about Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4.5
(1744 reviews)
ricotta zeppole
$10.00
nutella dipping sauce, strawberry marmalade
More about The Kitchen Step
