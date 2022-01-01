Go
Jersey Jerrys

1362A S Delsea Drive

Popular Items

12" Italian$7.45
Made with Pepper ham, Capicola, Salami and provolone.
Mozzarella Sticks - 6$5.39
French Fries$4.09
Football Special (Wings)$0.65
12" Cheese Steak$9.15
Our award-winning Philly cheesesteak made to order.
12" Turkey$7.45
Made with Premium turkey and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.
Cheese Fries$5.09
8" Italian$5.79
12" Chicken Cheese Steak$8.85
Our chicken cheesesteak made to order with your choice of toppings.
8" Cheese Steak$6.65
Location

1362A S Delsea Drive

Vineland NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
