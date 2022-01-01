Go
Jersey Roll Boardwalk

1205 Boardwalk

Popular Items

# 1 Pig & A Yolk$9.00
Build A Fatty`$14.00
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$9.00
DONUTS
Hot Dog with Pork Roll$9.00
# 3 Dirty Pig$9.00
# 6 Jersey Fat Sandwich$11.00
Plain Tater Tots$6.00
# 2 Dirty Italian$11.00
PORK ROLL, EGG & CHEESE$9.00

Location

Seaside Heights NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
