Jersey Social
Come in and enjoy!
837 Jersey Ave
Popular Items
Location
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chickie's
Pizza | Pasta | Parms | Beer | Wine | Cocktails
Automat Kitchen
Comfort classics, reinvented. Made-to-order and made-to-go. Set your pickup time and be on your way.
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
Delenio
Come in and enjoy!