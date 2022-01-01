Go
Toast

Jersey Freeze - Bell Works

Come taste the Best!

101 Crawfords Corner Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Non Dairy Quart$12.50
Hand packed quart of Non Dairy, Vegan hard ice cream.
Please call for any questions in regards to allergens that may be in either flavor.
6pk Cupcakes$18.95
Our famous ice cream cake in cupcake form! Chocolate ice cream with a layer of fudge and cake crunch, topped with vanilla ice cream, rolled in rainbow sprinkles and drizzled with more fudge!
Gluten Free Chipwiches$11.50
5 Pack Ice Cream Sandwiches with Sprinkles$9.25
A classic favorite! Our premium soft serve ice cream sandwiched between two fresh chocolate cookies and rolled in sprinkles.
7” Regular$28.00
Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate fudge cake crunch center, rainbow sprinkle outside and trimmed with fudge.
Serves 8-10 people.
Hard Quart$10.25
Hand packed quart of hard ice cream. Choose from our variety of flavor options!
10” Regular$46.00
Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate fudge cake crunch center, rainbow sprinkle outside and trimmed with fudge.
Serves 18-20 people.
See full menu

Location

101 Crawfords Corner Road

Holmdel NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bell Market - Corbo & Sons

No reviews yet

Artisanal Pies, Fresh Pasta, Local Beers + Wine. Located inside Bell Market at Bell Works.

Bell Market Catering & Events

No reviews yet

HEALTHY + DELICIOUS MEALS, STRAIGHT TO YOU
For in-office catering, our team can provide setup + delivery in Bell Works, and also the simple option of picking up our beautifully arranged platters from the Bell Market Provisions counter inside the food hall. 72 Business Hours are required for any selections on the Catering Menu.

Bella

No reviews yet

Almost Home

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston