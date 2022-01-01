Jerseys Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
4024 S Howell Ave
Location
4024 S Howell Ave
Bay View WI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Milwaukee Classic Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
In Plane View
We are a family owned bar and grill located across the street from Mitchell International Airport. Our patio has excellent views. Stop in for a bite to eat and an ice cold drink!
Chucho's Red Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!