Jerusalem Cafe - Independence
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:45 PM
No reviews yet
18921 E. Valley View Parkway
Independence, MO 64055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Location
18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence MO 64055
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Shawarmar
Come in and enjoy!
Summit Grill
Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.
Lakewood Local
Come enjoy our newly renovated interior and our expanded outdoor patio. Now serving coffee, breakfast, pizzas, and late night. A place for Lakewood locals and anyone that wants to enjoy a friendly comfortable down home pub.
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.