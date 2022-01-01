Go
Banner pic

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18921 E. Valley View Parkway

Independence, MO 64055

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Famous Falafel & Pita$6.00
A mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions and spices. Made into six patties then deep-fried. Garnished with tomatoes and onions and served with pita bread and a side of zesty tahini sauce
Gyros Platter (Beef & Lamb)$16.00
Grilled slices of gyros meat topped with swiss cheese. Served with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, spinach pastry (spanakopita), tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Gyros Sandwich$12.00
Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat wrapped in pita and topped in tzatziki sauce.
Extra Sauce$0.75
Combo Kabob$19.00
Try any combination of 2 of our kabob options.
Hummus$6.00
Simmered chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
Baklava$3.00
Shawarma Sandwich$12.00
Marinated chicken or beef in our Mediterranean spice blend and grilled to perfection. Your choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread. ( Picture: Make it Jerusalem Style) You wont regret it.
Spanakopita$6.00
Two phyllo pastries filled with spinach, feta cheese and onions, baked to a golden crisp. Served with a wedge of lemon, and a side of tzatziki sauce.
Falafel & Hummus Combo$7.00
Combination of hummus and three pieces of falafel. Garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with our zesty tahini sauce and pita bread.
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm

Location

18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence MO 64055

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Shawarmar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Summit Grill

No reviews yet

Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.

Lakewood Local

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our newly renovated interior and our expanded outdoor patio. Now serving coffee, breakfast, pizzas, and late night. A place for Lakewood locals and anyone that wants to enjoy a friendly comfortable down home pub.

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston