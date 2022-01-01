Go
Toast

Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar and Grill

Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar is New to the Upper Michigan. We bring a New upbeat drive to the area. Our mission is to completely satisfy every customer and give them a reason to come back! From great service to real quality fresh food, you'll be come a regular in no time!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

9965 U.S. Highway 41 • $$

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

Bang Bang Chicken Burger$12.00
A huge stack of hand breaded chicken lightly fried and tossed in our Bang Bang sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jalapeno Ranch and green onions
French Fries$3.50
Hot crispy french fries
Prime Ribeye Fries$13.00
Premium ribeye steak with crispy fries, tossed in a house zip sauce, topped with jalapenos, green onions, drizzled with hot white cheddar cheese sauce
Steak Burger$13.00
Our fresh choice steak burgers are a half pound custom blend of brisket and chuck. Served on our high-end 41 bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and special burger sauce, topped with american cheese
Boneless 8 Piece$10.00
Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Boneless 12 Pieces$13.00
Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Huge hand cut breaded tenderloins fried in our Fry Dust breading. Crispy and golden brown on the outside and tender inside. Served with french fries, cole slaw and ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breasts sauteed bell peppers and onions, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese and tomatoes wedges
Chez Curds$10.00
Fresh garlic marinated home made Wisconsin cheese curds, lightly beer battered, topped with green onions and served with basil pizza sauce
CHEESE PIZZA - 14"$14.00
It all starts everyday with hand pressed fresh dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, quality hand sliced meats, fresh vegetables and the finest herbs and seasonings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

9965 U.S. Highway 41

Champion MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston