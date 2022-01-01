JesseJay's Latin Inspired Kitchen
Fresh, delicious Latin inspired food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba to delight your taste buds.
5471 Muddy Creek Road
Popular Items
Location
5471 Muddy Creek Road
Churchton MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
South County Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
South County Cafe
South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.
Anchored Inn - The Boathouse
Voted Best Orange Crush around!
"Cappys"
Come in and enjoy!