Go
Toast

JesseJay's Latin Inspired Kitchen

Fresh, delicious Latin inspired food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba to delight your taste buds.

5471 Muddy Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Taco$5.00
Grilled steak, diced and topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Taco$3.00
Grilled chicken, diced and topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Jesse Bowl$10.00
White rice, choice of red or black beans and protein (optional), topped with cheeses, Mexi-corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro creme fraiche.
Fish Taco$4.00
Mahi-mahi fish grilled and diced topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Smothered Burrito$11.00
XL flour tortilla filled with rice, red or black beans, Mexican cheeses, onions, tomatoes & Mexi-corn with optional protein, smothered with queso.
Short Rib Taco$5.00
Slow braised short rib topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Taco Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, Mexi-Corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, oaxaca, cheddar, jack & queso fresco cheeses, avocados and salted pepitas in a flour tortilla bowl.
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Carnitas (pulled roasted pork) topped with onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chips & Queso$7.00
Homemade queso & chips.
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Grilled shrimp, topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
See full menu

Location

5471 Muddy Creek Road

Churchton MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South County Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South County Cafe

No reviews yet

South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.

Anchored Inn - The Boathouse

No reviews yet

Voted Best Orange Crush around!

"Cappys"

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston