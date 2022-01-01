Go
Toast

Jesse's Diner

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2606 W Gate City Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (642 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2606 W Gate City Blvd

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scrambled Southern Diner

No reviews yet

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

Kiosco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Full Service Mexican Restaurant. Known for varieties of margaritas & south-of-the-border cuisine plus a happening patio.

Seafood Destiny Fried

No reviews yet

"Where Errythang Fried"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston