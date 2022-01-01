Go
Toast

Jesse's Steakhouse

Jesse's Steakhouse features house-aged hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and a variety of wonderful beverages. The restaurant is a rustic New England log cabin and dining at Jesse's has been a tradition in the Upper Valley for 40 years!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

224 Lebanon Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$8.00
APPLEWOOD BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$16.00
choice aged beef ground in house daily
CLAM CHOWDER$8.00
HALF CAESAR$7.00
crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons
KEY LIME PIE$7.00
buttery graham cracker crust and sweet key lime filling topped with fluffy meringue
KIDS MAC$6.00
8 OZ PRIME$23.00
slow roasted prime rib
SIDE BAKED POTATO$4.00
GRILLED CITRUS SALMON$27.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
BLACKENED SALMON BLT$17.00
grilled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lemon herb aioli on a brioche roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Credit Cards
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

224 Lebanon Street

Hanover NH

Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SNAX Restaurant

No reviews yet

Snacks are the specialty as SNAX! Enjoy a variety of appetizers, small plates and finger foods in half or full portions. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Bartenders pour from a premium well and serve your favorite cocktails, beer and wine.

Impasto Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Candela Tapas Lounge

No reviews yet

Modern, innovative tapas in a refined atmosphere. Our food is pan-Latin cuisine, grounded in our Puerto Rican roots. Come try the tastiest food and cocktails in the Upper Valley!

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout.
Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947.
Proudly veteran-founded and owned.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston