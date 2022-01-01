Jesse's Steakhouse
Jesse's Steakhouse features house-aged hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and a variety of wonderful beverages. The restaurant is a rustic New England log cabin and dining at Jesse's has been a tradition in the Upper Valley for 40 years!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
224 Lebanon Street • $
224 Lebanon Street
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
