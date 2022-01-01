Go
Jessica's Lobster Shack

Relaxed outdoor dining by the pond and rope swing!

198 East Hampton Road

Lobster Bisque$5.99
Our famous rich and creamy bisque with a touch of sherry and pieces of lobster.
Cold Lobster salad on a bed of lettuce$21.99
Cold lobster meat tossed with a bit of mayo and diced celery served on a bed of lettuce.
2 Dog Special$8.99
2 split and grilled Hummel dogs, Served on a buttered and grilled New England style roll. Served with a bag of chips and a can of soda or bottled water
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Classic and delicious, buttered and grilled white bread with American cheese.
Kids Ice Cream$3.99
choose 1 flavor
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Lightly smoked pulled pork with a side of BBQ sauce served on a butter grilled croissant.
Clam Chowder$5.99
Fresh and creamy New England clam chowder
Buffalo Chicken bacon$10.99
Roasted chicken, bacon, hot wing sauce on buttered and grilled sourdough. Provolone cheese.
Cold Lobster roll$21.99
Chilled lobster tossed with just a bit of mayonnaise and diced celery. Served in a buttered and grilled New England Style roll. Served with your choice op potato chips or cucumber slices.
HOT Lobster Roll$21.99
Hot Buttered lobster meat served in a buttered and grilled New England style roll. served with your choice of potato chips or cucumber slices.
198 East Hampton Road

Marlborough CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
