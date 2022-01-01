Jessie Lou's Food Truck
We are a food truck specializing in grilled cheese sandwiches and soup, serving the Hampton Roads, Virginia area.
14113 Foursquare Rd
Popular Items
Location
14113 Foursquare Rd
Smithfield VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wharf Hill Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Cure Coffee - SMF
Come in and enjoy!
Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery
Gourmet dishes, soups, and confections. Dine in or take out.
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ
Family Style BBQ