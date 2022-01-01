Jester Gift Cards
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
730 Washington Ave N Suite 231
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
730 Washington Ave N Suite 231, Minneapolis MN 55401
Nearby restaurants
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Our menu is straightforward with pasta made in front of guests at the chef table, an award winning burger made with Peterson’s ground beef, and entrées with ingredients that your grandmother can pronounce. Our chef, Peter Hoff brings his culinary vision and passion for local ingredients to create a well rounded menu of new modern American comfort food.
The Fabled Rooster
Come in and enjoy!
The Freehouse
From breakfast to beer, The Freehouse features an onsite brewery, handcrafted cocktail bar and a restaurant menu that ranges from fresh Chicken Wings to our perfectly executed Rotisserie Chicken. Raise your glass and enjoy a little taste of freedom with us here at Freehouse.
The Fabled Rooster - OLD ACCOUNT
Come in and enjoy!