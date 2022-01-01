Go
Jester King Brewery

Jester King is a brewery, restaurant, farm & event hall on a 165 acre ranch in the TX Hill Country. We make food & drink uniquely tied to a time, place & people. We're a welcoming place for people of all ages to enjoy community.

13187 Fitzhugh Rd

Popular Items

Mason$18.00
Mushrooms, pepperoni, red onions, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano.
Allergies - gluten, dairy
HH Mason$16.00
Mushrooms, pepperoni, red onions, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano.
Jester King DDH IPA - 4x16oz Can$18.00
Double dry hopped IPA with Galaxy, Simcoe, and Strata hops; 6.5% abv.
Green Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, goat cheese, tomato basil vinaigrette.
Location

13187 Fitzhugh Rd

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Established in 2010, Jester King is an authentic maker of farmhouse beers & food connected to a time, place and people. Our philosophy is to work in partnership with nature to create an experience unique to our natural surroundings. Order online or call 512-661-8736!

Tucked away on 15 acres in the Texas Hill Country, Beerburg Brewing is a brewpub dedicated to improving the community through land conservation, wildcrafting, responsible sourcing and thoughtful partnerships. Beerburg's lineup of classic mainstay and seasonal beers offer an approachable balance to the more one-of-a-kind experimental wildcraft offerings. Featuring locally foraged ingredients onsite, the beer provides a true sense of place and reflects what the land has to offer. Onsite restaurant Taqueria la Violeta serves up traditional Interior Mexican street food to accompany the beer. The sprawling location includes an outdoor beer garden with hill country views, playground, dog park, permaculture gardens, and large indoor taproom. Cross-cultural collaborations are at the core of Beerburg's inviting atmosphere, and we strive to be a place where all are welcome and people are celebrated as they are.

The Perfect Pairing, Craft Beer & Pizza. And now you can get them together at Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen!

