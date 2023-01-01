Cheese fries in Jesup

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jesup Drive-In Theatre image

 

Jesup Drive-In Theatre - 3686 Savannah Hwy

3686 Savannah Hwy, Jesup

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Jesup Drive-In Theatre - 3686 Savannah Hwy
Banner pic

 

Strand Bistro & Chophouse

167 W Cherry St, Jesup

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Battered fries topped with Chili and Queso.
More about Strand Bistro & Chophouse

