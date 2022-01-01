Go
Fast casual restaurant with window seats directly on the runway of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday from 7:30am to 11:00am and serving lunch til closing. Saturdays and Sundays we serve brunch 8:00am to 2:00pm. Available for venue rentals week nights and weekends.

SALADS

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace • $$

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)

Popular Items

Banyan Breakfast$15.00
Three eggs any style. Bacon & Sausage. Breakfast potatoes or grits. Choice of toast.
Silverlining Salad$17.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Candied pecans. Sun-dried cranberries. Mandarin oranges. Roma tomatoes. Gorgonzola. Balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken 'N' Waffles$17.00
Maple-chili glazed crispy chicken. Fresh mint. Basil. Orange Zest.
Quesadillas$12.00
Bell peppers. Grilled onions. Cheddar cheese. Salsa. Sour cream. Guacamole.
Famous Fried Bread Pudding$7.00
Jet Runway Cafe Secret Recipe
Coconut Shrimp Wrap$16.00
California Club$15.00
All American Burger$15.00
Runway Wrap$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Southwest Ranch, Choice of Whole Wheat or Spinach Wrap.
Full Tank$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
