Go
Toast

Jet's NY Slice

Come on in and enjoy!

2024 S. Service Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch Dressing$1.00
Meatpacking$16.99
canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
NY Large 16" Pizza$15.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
NY Small 14" Pizza$13.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
The Brooklyn$16.99
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives
Meat Lasagna$11.99
Garlic Cheese Bread$2.50
Rockefeller Pizza$16.99
alfredo sauce, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
NY XL 20" Pizza$21.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
Fried Mushrooms$5.99
See full menu

Location

2024 S. Service Rd.

Moore OK

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nhinjo South Western

No reviews yet

Raising three young boys of our own, we understand the demands on your time and the importance of having a well balanced, nutritious meal.
We promise to always serve the highest quality proteins, vegetables, and whole grains when possible. Our staff will prepare your meal fresh when you order.
Nhinja Sushi & Wok strives to be fast, fun, and fresh just like our sons-Mikey, Kobe, and JoJo.
From our family to yours,
Kang and Mary Nhin

Bee Healthy Cafe

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fast, Good!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston