Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink

Jetties is serving up delicious food with craft beer and cocktails to match. Locally Owned + Operated in Lake Arrowhead, California

28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4 Person Table Reservation$175.00
Poke Tacos$13.00
Brisket Tacos$12.00
8 Person Table - *Only Select Type of Table on Confirmation*$350.00
Chicken Tacos$12.00
Poke Nachos$14.00
Location

28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100

Lake Arrowhead CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
