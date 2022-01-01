Go
Jetty Bar & Grill

Delivery & Takeout Hours:
Thursday: 4pm-9pm
Friday: 4pm-9pm
Saturday: 1pm-9pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm

TACOS • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

832 West Beech Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Arepa - Skirt Steak$7.00
Skirt Steak, Feta Cheese & Sweet Onions
Arepa - Jerk Chicken$6.50
Jamaican Spiced Chicken, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese
Side - Patatas Bravas$5.00
Fried Calamari$8.00
Small Bowl Of Fried Calamari Served with Signature Aioli Sauce
Guacamole$12.00
Lobster Roll$19.00
New England Style Lobster Roll on a Brioche Bun. Served with Fries
Arepa - Shrimp$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Mozzarella & Pico De Gallo
Taco - Fish$7.00
Served with Coleslaw & Chipotle Aioli on a Flour Tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

832 West Beech Street

Long Beach NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
