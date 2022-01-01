Go
At Jet Wine Bar, we ask you to think globally, drink locally. In the mood to send your taste buds to Santorini, Sardegna, or beyond? Jet can take you there.
Jet offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement our diverse wine and beverage selection.
Jet Wine Bar opened in November of 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist (Jill Weber) and an engineer (Evan Malone). We love wine, we love bars… we love wine bars! We wanted to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

1525 South St • $$

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)

Popular Items

TO GO White Blend, Chateau Kefraya 'Les Breteches'$23.00
Chateau Kefraya 'Les Breteches' White
Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (2018)
Sauvignon Blanc | Viognier | Muscat à petits grains | Bourboulenc | Verdejo
Les Bretèches Blanc is a fresh wine marked by Muscat à Petits Grains, a noble grape variety planted in the Bekaa Valley that expresses the Lebanese terroir. With a nose of white flowers, Les Bretèches combines intense refreshing notes of exotic fruits and citrus on the palate.
TO GO Prosecco, Ca' Furlan$16.00
Ca' Furlan Prosecco
Veneto, Italy (NV)
100% Glera
Balanced and lightly juicy, this creamy Prosecco offers textbook notes of white peach, almond skin and orchard blossom, as well as lemon zest and spice details on the finish.
TO GO Tempranillo, La Nevera (3L Box)$39.00
La Nevera Red Blend (3L Box)
Rioja, Spain (2019)
Tempranillo | Garnacha | Graciano | Viura
Vivid ruby. Fresh red berries, candied flowers and a hint of white pepper on the expressive nose. Juicy, appealingly sweet and light on its feet, offering raspberry and cherry flavors that show good focus and no rough edges. In a highly appealing, easy-to-drink style, yet not lacking in complexity. Closes long and smooth, with no obvious tannins and lingering red berry character. There’s serious value here.
TO GO Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste$39.00
Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste
Swartland, South Africa
2021
70% Pinotage, 30% Comlombard
Hazy, dry and raw pet-nat made of a co-fermentation of red and white grapes. Organic grown grapes from a single vineyard in Malmesbury, a blend of 71% Pinotage and 29% Colombard. Both grapes are given skin contact as whole clusters yielding a highly structured rosé. The wine is bottled before a single natural fermentation completes as a true pet-nat wine. Finishes ferment to fully dry in the bottle with natural bubbles and no added sulfites. Roughly disgorged but still rather hazy. Great notes of raspberry, blood orange, guava, and sour beer-like yeastiness.
TO GO Verdejo-Sauv Blanc, Gulp/Hablo$25.00
Gulp/Hablo Orange Wine
Castilla La Mancha, Spain (2020)
50% Verdejo | 50% Sauvignon Blanc
Aromatics of orange blossom and tropical jackfruit with moderately tannic dried citrus peels, tea and preserved apricots on the yeasty and textured plate
TO GO Savatiano, Papagiannakos$31.00
TO GO Blanc de Noirs Pais-Cariñena, Garage Wine Co. 'Phoenix Ferment'$32.00
Garage Wine Co. Phoenix Ferment
Central Valley, Chile (2018)
60% Pais | 40% Cariñena
This is a white wine made from red grapes (blanc de noirs) from Chile. This wine will likely surprise you as it did us when we first made it. It’s surprisingly floral and aromatic, fresh and clean, with a vibrant palate, focused and delicious.
Fever Tree Ginger Beer$4.00
TO GO Riesling, Jidvei$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Location

1525 South St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
