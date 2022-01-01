Jet Wine Bar

Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste

Swartland, South Africa

2021

70% Pinotage, 30% Comlombard

Hazy, dry and raw pet-nat made of a co-fermentation of red and white grapes. Organic grown grapes from a single vineyard in Malmesbury, a blend of 71% Pinotage and 29% Colombard. Both grapes are given skin contact as whole clusters yielding a highly structured rosé. The wine is bottled before a single natural fermentation completes as a true pet-nat wine. Finishes ferment to fully dry in the bottle with natural bubbles and no added sulfites. Roughly disgorged but still rather hazy. Great notes of raspberry, blood orange, guava, and sour beer-like yeastiness.

