Jet Wine Bar
At Jet Wine Bar, we ask you to think globally, drink locally. In the mood to send your taste buds to Santorini, Sardegna, or beyond? Jet can take you there.
Jet offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement our diverse wine and beverage selection.
Jet Wine Bar opened in November of 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist (Jill Weber) and an engineer (Evan Malone). We love wine, we love bars… we love wine bars! We wanted to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
1525 South St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1525 South St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
L'Anima
Contemporary Italian BYO
Sonny’s Cocktails
A high end low brow neighborhood hang
The Quick Fixx
Come in and enjoy!
Tio Flores
No Fuss. No Frills. Mexican.