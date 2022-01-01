Jewel
An all-day vegan-friendly restaurant serving the local and the adventurer in the heart of Virgil Village.
SMOOTHIES
654 N Hoover St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
654 N Hoover St
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bé Ù
Come in and enjoy!
MAURY'S
OPEN NEW YEAR'S DAY
Family owned bagel shop for breakfast and lunch serving sandwiches, coffee, smoked fish, salads, and traditional boiled bagels. Outdoor seating available.
Tintorera
Come in and enjoy!
BAR BANDINI
CONTACTLESS PICKUP.
FRDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY 1-4