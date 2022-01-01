Go
An all-day vegan-friendly restaurant serving the local and the adventurer in the heart of Virgil Village.

SMOOTHIES

654 N Hoover St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)

Popular Items

Carrot Lox Toast (gfo)$13.00
Smoke-cured carrots, cashew-herb cream cheese, capers, pickled shallots, fresh dill, everything spice, served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread
Jewel Box (gf)$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
Burger (gfo)$17.00
Beyond Burger, cashew queso, caramelized onions, pickles, chipotle aioli, served on a toasted focaccia bun, and your choice of tater tots or coleslaw.
GF? sub with a gluten-free bun!
Buffalo "Chicken" Sandwich (gfo)$16.00
Slightly spicy Fried "chicken" yuba (tofu skin) with a Korean spice dredge, house-made buffalo sauce, curtido cabbage relish, and horseradish-herb mayo, served on a toasted focaccia bun. Choice of tater tots or slaw. Contains Gluten.
Cocomari Baja Tacos (gf)$14.00
Two crispy young coconut meat tacos with red cabbage, salsa, pickled red onion, spicy crema on corn tortillas. Gluten-Free.
Forbidden Fried Rice (gf)$15.00
Housemade kimchi, zucchini, honshimeji mushrooms, scallions, gojuchang, bloomsdale spinach, and crispy garlic.
Tater Tots (gf)$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
Avocado Toast (gfo)$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
Breakfast Burrito (g)$10.00
Classic California-style burrito with tater tots, avocado salsa, black beans, and cabbage. Served with a side of our house-made hot sauce, pickled radishes + jalapeños. Contains Gluten.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

654 N Hoover St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
