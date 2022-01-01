Jewel Night Club
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
61 Canal Street
Manchester, NH 03101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
61 Canal Street, Manchester NH 03101
Nearby restaurants
Waterworks Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch, Gourmet Coffee/Lattes and Grab and Go items in a beautifully restored Millyard setting
The Crown Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Don Quijote
Come in and enjoy quick ordering system!
The Wild Rover
Come in and enjoy!