Go
A map showing the location of Jewel Night Club

Jewel Night Club

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

61 Canal Street

Manchester, NH 03101

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

61 Canal Street, Manchester NH 03101

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Waterworks Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch, Gourmet Coffee/Lattes and Grab and Go items in a beautifully restored Millyard setting

The Crown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Quijote

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy quick ordering system!

The Wild Rover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jewel Night Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston