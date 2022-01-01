Go
JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

12oz RIBEYE$24.95
FRENCH DIP$10.95
Thin-sliced beef and Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus for dipping.
1/2 LB BURGER$10.95
KIDS TENDERS$5.95
Chicken Tenders includes French Fries
BANG BANG SHIRMP$12.95
1/4 LB BURGER$5.95
PHILLY$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Strips with mushrooms, onions, peppers and Provolone cheese.
KIDS FISH FINGERS$5.95
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$5.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich includes French Fries
BASKET OF FRIES$4.95
A basket of fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

Valrico FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

