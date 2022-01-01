800 Degrees

800° Woodfired Kitchen is Anthony Carron’s chef-inspired and innovative take on the art of cooking with wood fire. Our entire menu is woodfired to perfection, infusing each item with just the right amount of smokiness. We start with the highest-quality ingredients, scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses, and we create an offering as authentic and delicious as it is remarkably diverse. The result is craveable and irresistibly delicious craft pizza, rotisserie meats, wings, salads, bowls, veggies and more. Taste the magic of woodfired!

Clean Eating Promise: We believe food should nourish the body and the soul, while respecting our shared environment. To that end we practice the following:

• Careful sourcing of our ingredients

• Local and Organic whenever possible

• We only cook with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free option



PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2956 NE 199th St • $$