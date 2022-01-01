Go
800 Degrees

800° Woodfired Kitchen is Anthony Carron’s chef-inspired and innovative take on the art of cooking with wood fire. Our entire menu is woodfired to perfection, infusing each item with just the right amount of smokiness. We start with the highest-quality ingredients, scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses, and we create an offering as authentic and delicious as it is remarkably diverse. The result is craveable and irresistibly delicious craft pizza, rotisserie meats, wings, salads, bowls, veggies and more. Taste the magic of woodfired!
Clean Eating Promise: We believe food should nourish the body and the soul, while respecting our shared environment. To that end we practice the following:
• Careful sourcing of our ingredients
• Local and Organic whenever possible
• We only cook with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free option

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2956 NE 199th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

PERFECT CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano, toasted croutons.
UD'S WOODFIRED WINGS$15.00
Calabrian chile, creamy gorgonzola dip.
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
800 CLASSIC CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
Tri-color greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.00
Crushed tomato, local mozzarella, fresh
basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.
TARTUFO PIZZA$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, wild mushrooms, truffle pecorino, roasted garlic, arugula.
ALL AMERICAN BURGER$21.00
Dry-aged beef, lettuce, tomato, onion,
American cheese, ketchup, mayonaise.
Served with Yukon Gold french fries.
DOUBLE PEPPERONI PIZZA$19.00
Crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata on our classic margherita.
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.00
Crushed tomato, local mozzarella, fresh
basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.
DWADE'S WOODFIRED BURGER$21.00
Dry-aged beef, bacon jam, caramelized onion, aged white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, served with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2956 NE 199th St

Aventura FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

