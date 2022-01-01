Jia
Authentic Cantonese Chinese cuisine, guest favorites in our Peking Duck, Spicy Ding-Ding Noodles, Mongolian Cumin Lamb Chops, Short Rib Dumplings, and Bao Buns.
808 1st Street
Popular Items
Location
808 1st Street
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Papi Steak
Come in and enjoy!
Red South Beach
Vote Best Steakhouse in Miami and Top 10 Steakhouses in the USA, RED South Beach is a known favorite of A-listers and celebrities. Our restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere and award-winning wine list, matched with a menu that's unparalleled.
The menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Peter Vauthy, combines classic cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood and the highest quality of Certified Angus Beef Prime Steaks.
A combination of Red’s mouthwatering dishes, exceptional selection of wines, sultry ambiance and top-tiered service, has proven to be a winning formula for the new style steakhouse.
INTI.MO
INTI.MO is the latest Peruvian-Nikkei gastronomic venture of acclaimed Peruvian Chef Juan Chipoco. An extravagant and upscale version of Miami’s most popular Peruvian restaurant and flagship concept CVI.CHE 105. INTI.MO is an ode to the pre-Colombian Incan God Inti and the treasures of the land of the rising sun and its oceans. It stands for Intimate, a private and opulent fare that will resemble Juan's own home, where lifelong memories are honored and celebrated. Featuring locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients, precision cooking techniques, and the acclaimed hospitality standards of Chef Juan Chipoco, INTI.MO aims to take over one of South Beach’s most notable neighborhoods -South of Fifth
Pura Vida
We believe health is the main ingredient to happiness so we made it our mission to serve nutrient rich wholesome ingredients that fuel your body and satisfy your hunger cravings.