Jia

Authentic Cantonese Chinese cuisine, guest favorites in our Peking Duck, Spicy Ding-Ding Noodles, Mongolian Cumin Lamb Chops, Short Rib Dumplings, and Bao Buns.

808 1st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stir-Fry Trumpet Mushroom$16.00
King trumpet mushrooms, garlic, green chilies, lime, kombu
Tea Beef Tenderloin$58.00
Beef striploin, cilantro, long green hot peppers, pine nuts
Claypot Chicken$26.00
Farm Chicken, Thai Basil, Rice Wine, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
With the option to add proteins +$
Location

808 1st Street

Miami Beach FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
