Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

Start October 1st 2021
We will be closed for Lunch
Monday~ Sunday
4:00pm~10:00pm

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

8411 Preston Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)

Popular Items

HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤$5.00
ORANGE CHICKEN$18.00
CHICKEN EGG ROLLS (2)$6.00
GENERAL TSO’S CHICKEN 左宗堂鸡$18.00
SIGNATURE KUNG PAO CHICKEN 宫保鸡丁$18.00
WONTON SOUP (6) 混沌汤$8.00
EDAMAME 毛豆$6.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡肉炒饭$13.00
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (2)$5.00
PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS (5) 猪肉或鸡肉蒸饺$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8411 Preston Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
