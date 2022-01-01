Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In
Come on in and enjoy the best Jibarito in Chicago.
3404-06 W. Fullerton
Location
3404-06 W. Fullerton
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giant
Come in and enjoy!
Way Out
nice fun cool time
Parson's Chicken and Fish
Come on in and enjoy!
Bungalow by Middle Brow
hey! we like to ferment things. including twigs. and socks. but mostly foodstuffs. ... oh and then we play EBO TAYLOR everyday. sound and vision. beck hansen is fake news.