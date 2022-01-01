Go
Jiffys Pizza

Open for pick up,delivery,and dine in on the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe.
There is a $6 delivery fee to cover the increase in fuel costs. And a minimum order of $20 before tax delivery fee to place delivery order.
Please use the build your own option when ordering half and half pizzas and when altering specialty pizzas .
*We do not split sauces.*
This is NOT a gluten free, lactose free, nut free environment.

Popular Items

Medium 12in$15.75
Small 10in$13.75
Lg Special Combo$27.50
red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,mushroom,onion,green bell peppers,sausage
House Salad$6.75
Romain and veggies , sprinkled with mozzarella. Dressing served on the side. *WE MAKE OUR SALADS FRESH DAILY READY TO GO. FOR THAT REASON WE DO NOT MAKE SUBSTITUTIONS.*
Chicken Wings$11.99
Served in orders of 10 with a side of ranch
Large 16in$20.50
Half Cheesy Breadsticks$9.00
garlic oil and mozzarella stuffed into breadsticks served w/side of marinara (half, 4)
Caesar Salad$6.75
Fresh Romain lettuce with parmesan. Garlic croutons, and creamy caesar dressing served on the side. *WE MAKE OUR SALADS FRESH DAILY READY TO GO. FOR THAT REASON WE DO NOT MAKE SUBSTITUTIONS.*
Side Ranch
Cannoli With Pistachio$5.50
Crunchy cannoli shell w/creamy sweet ricotta filling, mini chocolate chips, topped w/ a light powder sugar dusting. served w/ or without pistachios
Location

7019 N Lake Blvd

Tahoe Vista CA

