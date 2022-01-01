Go
Toast

Jig and Lure Fish Co.

Fresh Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market open for Lunch and Dinner. Beer, wine, and cocktails. Take Out, Catering, and Delivery available.

826 Boat Haven Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

All American Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.00
1/3 lb. burger with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise with beer-battered seasoned fries or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost
Combo$21.00
Your choice of side with any two pieces of fish and a choice of deap fried shrimp, oysters or clams
Cod + Side$17.00
Pacific Halibut
Pacific Halibut is not available all year, but when it is, we lightly dry dust it with a crunchy coating, and deep fry to a moist delicious tenderness. Served with beer-battered seasoned fries and coleslaw, or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost.
Kids Cod and Chips$8.00
Alaskan Salmon
Pacific Salmon lightly dry dusted with a crunchy coating, deep fried to moist delicious tenderness. Served with beer-battered seasoned fries and coleslaw, or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost.
Caesar Salad$21.00
crispy romaine lettuce with house-made dressing, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese
Alaskan Cod
Pacific Cod lightly dry dusted with a crunchy coating, deep fried to moist delicious tenderness. Served with beer-battered seasoned fries and coleslaw, or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost.
Fried Vancouver Island Clam Strips and Chips$21.00
We source thick, delicious battered clam strips from just across the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island and deep fried to moist delicious tenderness. Served with beer-battered seasoned fries and cole slaw, or substitute one of our other fresh sides at no additional cost.
New England Clam Chowder$4.99
We make our delicious New England Clam Chowder from scratch. Served piping hot. Cup $7, Bowl $11, Add garlic toast for $4. Enjoy a special Happy Hour promotional price for only $5 for a cup (promotional price available for dine in only during Happy Hour).
See full menu

Location

826 Boat Haven Drive

Port Angeles WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frugals Food Truck

No reviews yet

Order ahead & skip the line!

Frugals Port Angeles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Front St Alibi - Port Angeles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim

No reviews yet

Tide to Table - We're fast, we're fresh and we Shuck a lot!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston