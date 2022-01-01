jiji frozen custard T2
food truck
2601 Maury Street
Location
2601 Maury Street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shield N Sheath
We Throw It All!
ValerEats
We are a Richmond based food trailer serving breakfast treats in the streets! We are the only spot in RVA where you can find poffertjes aka mini pancakes. We also serve delicious breakfast burritos and sandwiches.
Hatch Local Food Hall - Odyssey Fish
Come in and enjoy!
Hatch Local Food Hall - Royal Pig
Come in and enjoy!