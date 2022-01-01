Go
Jill's Place

Where Santa Barbarans have gone for the best steaks, chops, chicken, fresh fish, burgers & cocktails for over 12 years. Open for lunch & dinner, Mon. thru Sat.

632 Santa Barbara Street

Popular Items

Burger 1/3#$10.00
Filet Mignon- Petit 5oz$38.00
HOUSE SPLIT PEA LARGE$10.00
Chopped Salad/Chicken Cobb$16.00
1/2 Rack Baby BackRibs$17.00
JP HSE MARG$10.00
CHIMICHURRI STEAK SALAD$16.00
Fried Chix Salad$18.00
Steak Bites$14.00
Salmon$32.00
632 Santa Barbara Street

Santa Barbara CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
