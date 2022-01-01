Jilly's Music Room
Jilly's Music Room is a live music venue, bar & restaurant located in the Northside District of downtown Akron, OH. American Tapas. Wings. Flatbreads. Skewers. 100% Gluten Free.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
111 N MAIN STREET • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 N MAIN STREET
Akron OH
|Sunday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Fine dining featuring Chef Boccuzzi's new American influenced Cuisine
Tangier
Come on in and enjoy!
The Lockview
Say Cheese! Serving Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and Akron's largest Craft Beer selection!
Lock 3 Park
Come in and enjoy!