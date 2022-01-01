Go
Jilly's Music Room is a live music venue, bar & restaurant located in the Northside District of downtown Akron, OH. American Tapas. Wings. Flatbreads. Skewers. 100% Gluten Free.

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

111 N MAIN STREET • $$

Avg 3.7 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

Jilly's Bark$5.50
Chocolate covered toffee with shaved almonds
Garlic Wings$9.50
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$7.00
Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts combined with Creamy Cheeses, served warm with Grilled Flatbread (v)
Artichoke Fritters$7.00
Artichoke Hearts lightly battered and crispy, topped with shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese and served with a Roasted Red Pepper Aioli Dipping Sauce (v)
Caprese Flatbread$12.00
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Chiffonade and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze (v) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Rice Balls$8.00
Handmade, lightly breaded and crispy Jasmine Rice Balls stuffed with diced Kielbasa and Pepperjack. Served with a Spicy Dipping Sauce
Cheese Sticks$7.00
Trio of Housemade, Handcut Cheese Sticks – Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pepperjack – breaded and fried, served with Warm Red Chili Dipping Sauce (v)
Onion Rings$8.50
Lightly battered and crispy handcut Vidalia Onion Rings served with our own special, housemade Ritchie Sauce (BBQ Ranch) (v)
Cheeseburger Flatbread$13.00
Garlic Sauce topped with Ground Sirloin, Vidalia Onion, Fresh Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Lettuce, Pickles and a Velveeta Drizzle. (Sub Beyond Meat for v option) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
3 Cheese Flatbread$12.00
Marinara Sauce topped with Pecorino Romano, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

111 N MAIN STREET

Akron OH

Sunday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
