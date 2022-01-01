Go
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main

Established in 1954.
A story 67 years in the making Jim Brady's Detroit is a homage to the 1954 legendary original location on 7 mile & Greenfield. Sticking with tradition we are serving World Class Food and Drinks using local products and companies

209 S. Main Street

Popular Items

The Colonel$16.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Sambal Aioli, Shredded Romaine, McClure Garlic Pickles, on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun. Served with Crispy Seasoned Fries
Impossible Meat Sub$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
Crispy Brussels$12.00
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette
Chicken Kabobs$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
The Original Bad Axe Burger$18.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Smoked Gouda & finished with a maple bourbon sauce. Served on a glazed country white bun & seasoned fries
209 S. Main Street

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
