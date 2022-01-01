Jim Bradys - Royal Oak

Go
Established in 1954.
A story 67 years in the making Jim Brady's Detroit is a homage to the 1954 legendary original location on 7 mile & Greenfield. Sticking with tradition we are serving World Class Food and Drinks using local products and companies

Popular Items

The Original Bad Axe Burger$18.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Smoked Gouda & finished with a maple bourbon sauce. Served on a glazed country white bun & seasoned fries
Jim Brady's Chili$6.00
Theresa Watkins inspired classic from back in 1954!
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
7 Mile Caesar$13.00
Classic Brady family Caesar dressing recipe from 1954 with fresh baked croutons & shredded hard cheeses
Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad$14.00
Pickled Carrots, Pumpkin Seeds, Grilled Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado & Baby Arugula. Served with a Coriander vinaigrette
Charlie Brown$16.00
1960's Chuck "Charlie Brown" Walton, known regular & originator of Detroit's first & still the best, braised short ribs served with root vegetable purée, swiss & bacon burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries
French Dip$18.00
Sliced Sirloin, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Sauce. Served on a Toasted Baguette with Black Pepper Au Jus & Seasoned Fries
Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich$14.00
The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries
Sante Fe Salad$15.00
Romaine, black beans, grilled corn, pickled baby peppers, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cotija cheese, baby arugula & garlic aioli, Cajun fried tortilla strips with our chipotle ranch
Crispy Brussels$12.00
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette
1214 S Main St

Royal Oak MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
