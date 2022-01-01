Jim Thorpe restaurants you'll love
Jim Thorpe's top cuisines
Must-try Jim Thorpe restaurants
More about Trattoria 903
Trattoria 903
874 state Route 903, Jim Thorpe
|Popular items
|Traditional Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, baked with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini
|Chicken Francaise
|$17.00
Lightly egg battered chicken breast in a white wine, lemon butter sauce.
More about Notch Eight Craft House
Notch Eight Craft House
107 Broadway, Jim Thorpe
|Popular items
|Penicillin
|$13.00
|Plain Tots
|$7.00
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$14.00