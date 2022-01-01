Jim Thorpe restaurants you'll love

Trattoria 903 image

 

Trattoria 903

874 state Route 903, Jim Thorpe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, baked with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini
Chicken Francaise$17.00
Lightly egg battered chicken breast in a white wine, lemon butter sauce.
Notch Eight Craft House image

 

Notch Eight Craft House

107 Broadway, Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penicillin$13.00
Plain Tots$7.00
Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.00
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BROADWAY GRILLE PUB

24 Broadway, Jim Thorpe

Avg 3.8 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
