Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

214 W. OJAI AVE

Ojai, CA 93023

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kid Bean & Cheese$4.25
Corn Burritos$3.50
1/3lb Burger, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo$7.00
Carne Asada Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro$8.50
Chimichanga, crispy fried, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$11.50
Can Soda$1.35
Watkins Burger, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, pickles$8.50
B R C Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro$6.50
Carnitas Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro$8.50
Alota Tostada, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans$10.25
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

214 W. OJAI AVE, Ojai CA 93023

