Go
A map showing the location of Jimbos #2 (Name TBD) - 6 N Kanawha St.View gallery

Jimbos #2 (Name TBD) - 6 N Kanawha St.

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6 N Kanawha St.

Buckhannon, WV 26201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6 N Kanawha St., Buckhannon WV 26201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Angelo's - Bridgeport
orange starNo Reviews
152 Thompson Drive Building 2, Suite 101 Bridgeport, WV 26330
View restaurantnext
Jimbo's Place - 302 Davis Ave. Elkins WV 26241
orange star4.9 • 77
302 Davis Ave. Elkins, WV 26241
View restaurantnext
Beanders Bar
orange star4.4 • 240
314 Davis Ave Elkins, WV 26241
View restaurantnext
El Toro Steakhouse - 2064 Beverly Pike
orange starNo Reviews
948 Beverly Pike Elkins, WV 26241
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Bridgeport (WV)
orange starNo Reviews
139 Conference Center Way Bridgeport, WV 26330
View restaurantnext
88 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.3 • 503
88 E Main St Buckhannon, WV 26201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buckhannon

88 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.3 • 503
88 E Main St Buckhannon, WV 26201
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Buckhannon

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jimbos #2 (Name TBD) - 6 N Kanawha St.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston