Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

The Classic Steakhouse, the Tradition Continues.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

1935 S Glenstone Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2096 reviews)

Popular Items

LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$7.00
Cajun Chicken Pasta$18.00
Linguine noodles tossed in our Cajun cream sauce with Cajun grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Escargot$12.00
6 escargot baked on mushroom caps in garlic butter with parmesan cheese.
FRENCH DIP$21.00
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP$24.00
SBC GREEN GHOST IPA$3.50
Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
Lobster Tails$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
Bacon Wrapped Peppadews$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1935 S Glenstone Ave

Springfield MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
