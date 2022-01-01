Go
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork$14.49
Smoked for 12 hours and hand pulled for great flavor, you'll love pigging out with our pulled pork.
Full Slab of Ribs$33.49
Full slab - full flavor - full belly.
Fatty Beef Brisket$16.49
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
Skinny Beef Brisket$14.49
Our lean version of the traditional.
Corn Bread$3.29
Pulled Pork$8.99
Smoked for 12 hours and hand pulled for great flavor, you'll love pigging out with our pulled pork.
Lil' Jimmy$4.99
2oz. child-size sandwich. Choice of Pulled Pork, Supreme, Chicken, or Skinny Brisket
Fatty Beef Brisket$10.99
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
The Supreme$14.49
Pork, chicken and brisket simmered in Jimmy Jack's Original Barbecue sauce.
Half Slab of Ribs$23.49
A half rack of St. Louis style pork ribs, slow smoked to perfection.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd

Iowa City IA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
