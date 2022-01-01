Go
Toast

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

225 SW 7th St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)

Popular Items

Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)$10.95
13 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 2 each 4oz Honey Butters
Combo Dinner$36.95
First, pick TWO entrees. Next pick TWO side trips to complete your meal. What a deal!!
Yeast Rolls Half Dozen (comes with 1 each 4oz Honey Butter)$6.95
6 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 4oz of Honey Butter
Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)$21.95
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
A specialty! Straight from our Hickory Smoker. Pulled pork mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker sauce. You'll find yourself returning for more!
Jimmy Mac's Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
Topped with American Cheese and Bacon. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.
Top Sirloin (12oz) Dinner$28.95
A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (12oz).
Prime Rib Sandwich$11.95
Thick slice Prime Rib, melted Swiss Cheese on grilled French Bread. Served with Au Jus for dippin' and creamy Horseradish sauce.
Ribeye (12oz) Dinner$31.95
Known for it's flavor and tenderness (12oz).
Top Sirloin (8oz) Dinner$24.55
A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (8oz).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

225 SW 7th St.

Renton WA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oasis Tea Zone

No reviews yet

Located inside the Uwajimaya Renton store, we opened this kiosk in 2013. We have had a blast in our little booth and love serving up boba while people do their daily shopping

Red House (Renton)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

Trapper's Sushi Co.

No reviews yet

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston