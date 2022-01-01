Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
225 SW 7th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
225 SW 7th St.
Renton WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oasis Tea Zone
Located inside the Uwajimaya Renton store, we opened this kiosk in 2013. We have had a blast in our little booth and love serving up boba while people do their daily shopping
Red House (Renton)
Come in and enjoy!
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.