Jimmy The Greek Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3401 Lafayette Boulevard
Location
3401 Lafayette Boulevard
Fredericksburg VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
What began as two brothers with a love of making BBQ is now available for you to enjoy with your family and friends! All of our meats are smoked in our handmade, seasoned to perfection smokers, using local, hand cut hickory in our fires. Our mouthwatering sides are family recipes that we ate as kids. We would love to share our food with you! Call us today and let us do all the work and you have all the fun!
Hard Times Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.
LED Restaurant and Lounge
The perfect environment for everyone here at LED restaurant And lounge...We have soul food wings and subs and even the best crab legs you'll ever taste!!!!