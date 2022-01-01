Go
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes

Jimmy Z's serves up award winning Plates, Burgers & Shakes. Located on historic Main Street in the village of Brockport, NY,

FRENCH FRIES

53 main st • $

Avg 4.6 (953 reviews)

Popular Items

Jimmy Fingers™$10.45
5 Chicken Fingers, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.
The 5 Star Full Plate™$11.35
Choose 2 meats, up to 3 sides & toppings.
Cheeseburger$6.25
1/3 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.
Half Plate$9.35
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides & toppings.
Barbie Q™$6.95
Layered Mac Salad & French Fries, topped with your choice of Chicken Fingers OR BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese & your choice of Sauce.
Milkshakes$4.45
**Food Allergy Warning*
Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Fish Fry Dinner$13.95
Battered Haddock Fish Fry, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter, lemon wedge & tarter sauce.
Available on Fridays only.
French Fries$2.95
Crinkle cut fries
Fountain Drinks$1.75
We proudly serve cane sugar based Johnnie Ryan products out of Niagara, N.Y.
Princess Plate®$7.35
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides.
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

53 main st

Brockport NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
