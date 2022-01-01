Go
Toast

Jimmy's Pita & Poke

Come in and enjoy!

3820 w River Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Regular Rice Bowl$11.99
Snack Poke Bowl$11.99
Regular Poke Bowl$13.75
If you want two of the same, please only select one protein.
The Hercules$9.99
Chicken, Gyro, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Feta, Tzatziki, Cooked in Secret Sauce
The Chad$9.99
Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce
Large Poke Bowl$14.99
If you want all scoops to be the same, please only select one protein.
The Munson$9.99
Gyro, Choice of Greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Tzatziki
The Jimmy$9.99
Chicken and Bacon, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onion, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Jalapeno Tomato, Pickle, Melted Cheddar, Spicy Ranch, Honey Mustard
Large Rice Bowl$13.75
Build Your Own Pita Bowl$9.99
See full menu

Location

3820 w River Road

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crying Onion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sushi Garden

No reviews yet

Serving Curbisde Takeout and Delivery.
New Lunch Menu.

The Parish

No reviews yet

Scratch Southern style cuisine and cocktails influenced by several states including Louisiana, Texas and Arizona.

Beyond Bread - Northwest

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston