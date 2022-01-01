Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Come in and enjoy!
3820 w River Road
Popular Items
Location
3820 w River Road
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crying Onion
Come on in and enjoy!
Sushi Garden
Serving Curbisde Takeout and Delivery.
New Lunch Menu.
The Parish
Scratch Southern style cuisine and cocktails influenced by several states including Louisiana, Texas and Arizona.
Beyond Bread - Northwest
Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients