Go
Toast

Jimmy's Pour House

Good Times Are Flowin…
Jimmy's is your hometown Irish Pub and Restaurant. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Whether you bring your family, your team, or meet with friends, Jimmy’s is here for you. Jimmy’s has 20 tap lines with a wide variety of Crafts and Domestic beers. Large screen TV’s throughout the building to watch your favorite sporting events.
Jimmy’s offers great food and service. For over 40 years Jimmy’s has been your friendly hometown place with a little something for everyone! In addition to over 300 seats, we offer Patio Dining, Curbside Take Out, or Food Dudes delivery.

FRENCH FRIES

22 2nd Ave N • $$

Avg 4.7 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

Napkins
Cheese Burger$11.49
1/3lb burger with American cheese on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips
Silverware
Fish Fillet Basket$14.99
Lightly breaded white fish fillets fried to a golden brown. Served with coleslaw and fries or chips. Comes with tarter sauce.
Bacon Cheese Brg$12.49
1/3lb burger, American cheese and bacon on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips
Ketchup
Chicken Strip Basket$13.99
Tender strips of chicken breast, breaded and deep-fried. Served with coleslaw and fries or chips. Come with BBQ Sauce.
California Cheese Burger$11.99
1/3lb burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and raw onion on a bakery fresh bun. Served with Fries or Chips
Chicken Tender Melt$13.99
Golden-fried chicken tenders, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries or chips.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.49
Diced crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and ranch dressing. Served with fries or chips.s
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

22 2nd Ave N

Sauk Rapids MN

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hormud Restaurant LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!

Pizza Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston