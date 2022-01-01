Go
Toast

Jimmy's Round Up Cafe

SO GOOD I TAUGHT MY GRANDMA HOW TO MAKE IT

1301 SW 59th St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1301 SW 59th St

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Las Palmas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission

No reviews yet

Let us fill your cup with warmth and a smile!

City Jerk Grill

No reviews yet

Modern Grill Jamaican & Southern Cuisine
Come in and enjoy our Caribbean & Southern Comfort Foods!

Social Capital

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston